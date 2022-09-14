Serena Williams leaves the door open for comeback after making this statement

Serena Williams had an illustrious tennis career for over 20 years and recently played her last Grand Slam game. Or maybe that’s what she wants us to think.

On the Sept. 13 episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Williams was asked if there was any chance that she could return to playing tennis.

“There’s no chance of you pulling a Tom Brady and saying ‘Maybe I’m evolving to coming back,’ ” Fallon asked.

Williams responded, “You know what? Tom Brady started an amazing trend. That’s what I want to say.”

At the end of the 2021 NFL season, Brady announced his retirement from the game. Forty days later, Brady had a change of heart and announced that he was returning to play.

During the show, Williams went in-depth about what retiring means to her.

“I think retirement is something that’s super-earned, that people work really hard for,” Williams said. “But I just feel like I’m at an age where I definitely have a lot more to give, there’s a lot more I want to do, so I’m not going to be relaxing. There is so much more for me and I feel it’s more like an evolution of Serena.

“There [are] so many things that I’ve been wanting to do for so many years and I have such a passion for tennis for so long that I have never done it but now it’s time for me to try to enjoy those things.”

For all the people who think there’s a chance of Williams returning to the court, don’t get your hopes up, but also, don’t be surprised if it happens.