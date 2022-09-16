This recent accomplishment shows that Beyoncé isn’t slowing down anytime soon

Beyoncé just keeps on winning.

After having just celebrated her birthday, the artist has another occasion to mark as she was recently inducted into the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame.

According to Rolling Stone, Beyoncé secured over a dozen entries into the World Records book, which includes the first act to debut at number one with their first six albums, the highest annual earnings for a female singer, most current Twitter engagements for a female musician, and highest earning couple in Hollywood, an achievement she shares with her husband Jay-Z.

With these world records, Beyoncé joins other influential figures such as Simone Biles, BTS, and Billie Eilish.

It’s been a good past two months for the singer, as her latest album Renaissance landed the number one spot on the Billboard 200 album chart. She also became the first female artist to have seven solo albums debut at number one.

The album recently made history as the seventh-biggest streaming debut among all albums in 2022.