Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

This recent accomplishment shows that Beyoncé isn’t slowing down anytime soon

The singer recently secured over a dozen entries into the World Records book
Beyoncé (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Beyoncé just keeps on winning.

After having just celebrated her birthday, the artist has another occasion to mark as she was recently inducted into the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame.


According to Rolling Stone, Beyoncé secured over a dozen entries into the World Records book, which includes the first act to debut at number one with their first six albums, the highest annual earnings for a female singer, most current Twitter engagements for a female musician, and highest earning couple in Hollywood, an achievement she shares with her husband Jay-Z.

With these world records, Beyoncé joins other influential figures such as Simone Biles, BTS, and Billie Eilish.


It’s been a good past two months for the singer, as her latest album Renaissance landed the number one spot on the Billboard 200 album chart. She also became the first female artist to have seven solo albums debut at number one.

The album recently made history as the seventh-biggest streaming debut among all albums in 2022.

Read more about:

Also read

CMGPressConference
Music
New Music Friday: Symba, EST Gee and Jack Harlow trade bars, Ab-Soul returns
9BF586DE-4F1F-4C2D-9585-B34437776BF1
Fashion
Drip check: Our favorite fashions from Bonfire ATL
2017 Billboard Music Awards - Show
Music
Why Nicki Minaj is suing an Instagram influencer
doja-1-960x720.jpg.pagespeed.ce
Music
Doja Cat promotes 'rave' culture while discussing her new album
Prophets of Rage perfoming live on stage at Download Festival - Friday - 9th June 2017
Music
Chuck D signs over his royalties and half of his copyright interest
Justin Williams
Education
Justin Williams shares how Roc Nation supports the next generation of creators

Watch this video

What's new

2019 FGI Night Of Stars Gala
'I'm not going to argue with people broker than me:' Ye explains exit from GAP
CMGPressConference
New Music Friday: Symba, EST Gee and Jack Harlow trade bars, Ab-Soul returns
DEB62560-7A86-4957-9637-D27BCFDB4D72
Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance are the perfect match in The Silent Twins