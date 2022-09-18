Chaku Zulu responds to murder charge after nearly being shot to death

Ludacris‘ longtime esteemed manager, Chaka Zulu, has responded after being charged with murder and other felonies despite nearly dying from being shot during a fracas in Atlanta.

Zulu, who was born in Atlanta under the name Ahmed Obafemi, is facing charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and simple battery for a June shooting outside of his restaurant APT 4B in the ritzy Buckhead section of the city. The shooting left 23-year-old Artez Benton dead.

According to records from the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta that were obtained by Variety magazine, Zulu voluntarily surrendered to authorities on Sept. 13, 2022, and bonded out the same day.

Zulu was reportedly shot in the back during that episode in June 2022 and nearly died from his injuries.

Zulu’s attorney Gabe Banks released a statement indicating that Zulu fired his weapon, which he had the legal right to carry, in self-defense and that his actions probably saved his own life.

“Mr. Chaka Zulu, the beloved son of the City of Atlanta is disappointed in the Atlanta Police Department’s decision to bring charges against him surrounding the shooting that occurred in June 2022,” he said. “A close review of all of the evidence, including surveillance footage and eyewitness interviews, reveal that Mr. Zulu was attacked and jumped from behind by a gang of at least four individuals (sadly including the decedent) and was forced to defend himself after this gang repeatedly stomped, punched, and kicked him while he was on the ground in a defenseless posture.”

The attorney added that he anticipates that Zulu will be exonerated after the case is adjudicated in a Fulton County courtroom.