Ludachris’ longtime manager Chaka Zulu charged with murder and more

He was shot in an altercation almost two months ago, but has now been charged
Ludacris’ manager Chaka Zulu (Image source: Instagram – @uluz3)

Chaka Zulu whose real name is Ahmed Obafemi, longtime manager for rapper Ludacris was in an altercation in Atlanta back on June 28 during which he sustained a serious gun wound. One person, Artez Benton, died and Zulu and another were injured and hospitalized during the incident.

According to Atlanta’s WSB-TVs,  Obefemi surrendered to authorities on Sept 13 and bonded out the same day. He is facing murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and simple battery.


He is also the co-founder of Disturbing Tha Peace record label and has been a well-regarded and positive member of the Atlanta music and business community for a very long time. We ask everyone to remember defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

