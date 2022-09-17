Ludachris’ longtime manager Chaka Zulu charged with murder and more

Chaka Zulu whose real name is Ahmed Obafemi, longtime manager for rapper Ludacris was in an altercation in Atlanta back on June 28 during which he sustained a serious gun wound. One person, Artez Benton, died and Zulu and another were injured and hospitalized during the incident.

According to Atlanta’s WSB-TVs, Obefemi surrendered to authorities on Sept 13 and bonded out the same day. He is facing murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and simple battery.

He is also the co-founder of Disturbing Tha Peace record label and has been a well-regarded and positive member of the Atlanta music and business community for a very long time. We ask everyone to remember defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.