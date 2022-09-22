Search
Rapper Erica Banks defends rating her friends’ looks

Made a list of physical traits women must have to go clubbing with her
(Image source: Instagram – @realericabanks)

Rapper Erica Banks rose to fame in 2020 after her song “Buss It” gained a lot of traction on TikTok. The song hit a time when the pandemic was at its peak and most of the world was on lockdown. Dance challenges on TikTok were the new pastime, and people everywhere jumped on the “Buss It” dance challenge.

Now, as a Texas native, she is not shy about her voluptuous figure and prefers that the crew she runs with is thick too. Signed to 1501 Certified Entertainment and now Warner Records, she has dropped three mixtapes and also reissued “Buss It.”


Recently, she received some backlash after her Instagram close friends story was leaked which stated her preference on which physical attributes women needed to have to party with her. She made it clear that skinny, badly dressed, and even women with bad hair can’t sit with her in the club. It appears that it’s all about the looks with Banks.

The revelation disappointed fans and caused an uproar on social media. People posted their opinion on women only hanging with or partying with women that look a certain way and failing to make genuine connections. Although, Banks made it clear that we do not know her and can’t bully her despite her superficial conditions to exclude others.


“Can’t bully me on the internet lol. It never works. I’ve been through much worse than opinions from people I don’t know, literally lmao.”

See how people reacted below.

