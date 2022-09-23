Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

Beyoncé is going on tour; find out when

The singer’s new album will be the focus
Beyoncè (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Beyoncé may have had the album of the summer with Renaissance, and the only way to amplify it more is to take it on the road.

That’s what the artist plans to do, and according to the New York Post‘s Page Six column, she’s booking stadiums around the world for the summer of 2023. According to the source, an announcement could be made in the coming weeks.


The last time Beyoncé went on tour was in 2018 to promote her joint album with Jay-Z, Everything Is Love.

There’s no doubt that fans will still be listening to the album a year from now, as her super fans, known as the BeyHive, are strong supporters of the artist.


It’s been a good two months for the singer, with Renaissance landing the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 album chart. She also became the first female artist to have seven solo albums debut at No. 1.

The album recently made history as the seventh-biggest streaming debut among all albums in 2022.

Read more about:

Also read

Nia Long - Instagram Cover
TV
Nia Long was blindsided by Ime Udoka's scandal with the Boston Celtics
Lip Sync Battle LIVE: A Michael Jackson Celebration
Music
LL Cool J claps back at DJ Akademiks for calling rap pioneers 'dusty'
ime udoka
Sports
Ime Udoka given severe punishment by Boston Celtics; he apologizes
Kevin Hart
Finance and Wealth
Kevin Hart gives Spelman students tips on becoming financially literate
Kanye West
Music
Almost a decade later, Kanye West admits this truth about Sway Calloway (video)
IMG_9299
Music
Cardi B supports up-and-coming rapper GloRilla with feature on 'Tomorrow 2'

Watch this video

What's new

Nia Long - Instagram Cover
Nia Long was blindsided by Ime Udoka's scandal with the Boston Celtics
Lip Sync Battle LIVE: A Michael Jackson Celebration
LL Cool J claps back at DJ Akademiks for calling rap pioneers 'dusty'
ime udoka
Ime Udoka given severe punishment by Boston Celtics; he apologizes