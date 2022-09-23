Beyoncé is going on tour; find out when

Beyoncé may have had the album of the summer with Renaissance, and the only way to amplify it more is to take it on the road.

That’s what the artist plans to do, and according to the New York Post‘s Page Six column, she’s booking stadiums around the world for the summer of 2023. According to the source, an announcement could be made in the coming weeks.

The last time Beyoncé went on tour was in 2018 to promote her joint album with Jay-Z, Everything Is Love.

There’s no doubt that fans will still be listening to the album a year from now, as her super fans, known as the BeyHive, are strong supporters of the artist.

It’s been a good two months for the singer, with Renaissance landing the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 album chart. She also became the first female artist to have seven solo albums debut at No. 1.

The album recently made history as the seventh-biggest streaming debut among all albums in 2022.