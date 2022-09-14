Search
Doja Cat promotes ‘rave’ culture while discussing her new album

People are questioning the inspration for her new album
Doja Cat (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Doja Cat has been inspired by 1990s German rave music for her new album. The “Kiss Me More” hitmaker is working on her fourth record – the follow-up to 2021 LP Planet Her — and admitted the “challenge” she and her collaborators are facing is taking their “many ideas” and making them “consistent.” Speaking to the CR Fashion Book, she said: “We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now. “I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on. I’m very into this ’90s German rave kind of vibe right now and it’s really fun.”

Although Doja recognizes a trend of artists embracing electronic influences — such as Drake on Honestly, Nevermind and Beyoncé on ‘Renaissance’ — it’s something she’s always been in love with.


“I know that’s kind of the trend at the moment but I loved that stuff as a kid and now that I can express it (obviously, I couldn’t buzz my head and wear a furry bra and have a belly button piercing back then), I’m sort of embracing that.”That’s kind of a hint to the album. Rave culture, not house,” she said.

Doja — who has yet to formally announce her next album — also revealed she’s currently having a studio built in her home, but for now she’s working in other locations.
“There [are] studios I go to; my friends have studios. I’m actually building a studio right now in my house, and I’m really excited about that. But that’s gonna take a little while, so for now, I have to go to certain places,” she said.
Details on the next album are scarce, but Doja has revealed the material will be “predominantly rap.” 

