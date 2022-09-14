Doja Cat promotes ‘rave’ culture while discussing her new album

Doja Cat has been inspired by 1990s German rave music for her new album. The “Kiss Me More” hitmaker is working on her fourth record – the follow-up to 2021 LP Planet Her — and admitted the “challenge” she and her collaborators are facing is taking their “many ideas” and making them “consistent.” Speaking to the CR Fashion Book, she said: “We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now. “I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on. I’m very into this ’90s German rave kind of vibe right now and it’s really fun.”

Although Doja recognizes a trend of artists embracing electronic influences — such as Drake on Honestly, Nevermind and Beyoncé on ‘Renaissance’ — it’s something she’s always been in love with.

“I know that’s kind of the trend at the moment but I loved that stuff as a kid and now that I can express it (obviously, I couldn’t buzz my head and wear a furry bra and have a belly button piercing back then), I’m sort of embracing that.”That’s kind of a hint to the album. Rave culture, not house,” she said.