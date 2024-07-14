The 34th annual Chosen Few House Picnic was a lovefest

The 34th annual Chosen Few House Picnic in. Chicago was a love fest. On July 13, 2024 the Chosen Few DJ’s continued the tradition of spreading love through house music and good vibes. This year also commemorates the 40th year of house music. Thousands showed up to jack their bodies under the blue Chicago sky. Many traveled from as far as London for the experience and to share in the love that is expressed freely.

The beauty of this specific festival lives in the authenticity of its approach. It is essentially a picnic and reunion all in one place. Pair that with the some of the most celebrated DJ’s in the world and you have a recipe for something extremely special and unique. The DJ sets of Wayne Williams, Terry Hunter, Mike Dunn and Alan King are all different and managed to achieve the goal of bringing the crowd to a fever pitch at any given moment.

Deon Cole surprised the audience when he came out to perform his song “Post That S—t” produced by 3 time Grammy nominated producer Terry Hunter. A set of street signs honoring the Chosen Few DJ’s was unveiled and presented to them by Farley Jack Master Funk. The most moving part of the evening was when Mike Dunn took a moment out of his set to honor songwriter, producer and vocalist, Chuck Roberts who recently died at the age of 66. Roberts was known as the “Voice Of House Music” and is best known for his spoken word sermon on the 1987 track “My House” where you hear the legendary opening “In the beginning there was jack.” The crowd raised their “C’s” up in the air to honor Chuck and Chicago and Mike Dunn ripped into one of the most powerful sets of the evening.

The Chosen Few Picnic serves as a reminder that house music is not only a genre it is a feeling. House music is a spirit of love that transcends all boundaries and 34 years later continues to be one of the best examples of what Summer Time Chi is all about.

Rolling out asked Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Tarrey Torae to describe the Chosen Few Picnic in one word. “To describe the Chosen Few Picnic in one word it would be love — that’s it, just love,” said Torae

Take a look at a few photos in the gallery below.