What to expect at this year’s New York Fashion Week

This week fashion designers will convene in New York City to show their work during New York Fashion Week. Scores of celebrities will also be on hand for the week-long event that began on Sept. 9 and will continue through Sept. 14. Although we are only on day one, your favorite stars can be seen shining bright in designer gear from Christian Cowan to Christian Dior.

The designer series kicked off yesterday and here’s what you can expect from a few of our favorite designers.

Telfar, a black-owned brand curated by Telfar Clemens, announced on social media that the brand will partner with a Rainbow clothing store in Brooklyn, NY. Telfar will supply the store with thousands of high-end bags. Usually, when Telfar debuts a new bag, it is launched on the website. Due to the high demand for the brand, the bags typically sell out within the first few minutes. Understanding how difficult it is to secure the bag of your choice without the site crashing, Telfar is now giving consumers an actual shopping experience during NYFW.

I love this for so many reasons, more so for Rainbow. With all these microwaveable fashion brands, Rainbow has withstood the rest of time. Although this is to promote Telfar, it’s such a good look for Rainbow! The niche, affordable franchise gets some spotlight! #Telfar #Rainbow https://t.co/qScSBqvCjr — Naya (@NayaBird37) September 7, 2022

Fendi, a classic designer brand, will also be participating in NYFW kicking off with a celebratory fashion show, as it is the 25th anniversary of their classic baguette bag. The theme for Fendi’s 2022 fall/winter campaign is embracing femininity while promoting modern women. The campaign has been promoted via Fendi Instagram account, giving buyers a taste of what to expect from the brand this week.

Minho is heading to #NYFW where Fendi will host a special fashion show to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the #FendiBaguette. It's such an iconic bag and I wished I could afford it 🥲 pic.twitter.com/SMNQ6Bzsxk — Alex◦❥•◦LMH ♡ (@alexlmho) September 8, 2022

Prada, another fan favorite, will display their fall/winter collection during fashion week. Humanity has been designated as the theme for this year’s collection. According to the brand website, Prada strives to deliver a “human experience through fashion and image drawing inspiration from life, from living.” The collection will include their classic handbags debuting in fall colors. We can expect to see models carrying the stylish and spectacular bags on the runway during NYFW.

As designers and stylists hit the scene in the city that never sleeps, they anticipate each debut and fashion show. You can expect to see your faves strutting in these designer garments and accessories throughout the entire week.