Stephen A. Smith and Malika Andrews have heated argument about Ime Udoka

The heat got ratcheted up several degrees when Andrews accused Smith of blaming the women in the Ime Udoka sex scandal in Boston.
Malika Andrews (Image source: Instagram – @malika_andrews)

Tensions got heated quickly on the set of ESPN’s “First Take” as Stephen A. Smith and basketball reporter Malika Andrews debated Ime Udoka’s inappropriate sexual relationship with a team employee.

Udoka, the Boston Celtics head coach, has been suspended for the entire upcoming 2022-23 NBA season and administered a severe financial penalty for engaging in a mutual intimate affair with a married female on the team.


Smith and Andrews, the latter who hosts “NBA Today” for ESPN, began going at each other when Andrews believed that Smith was blaming the women in the Udoka debacle, which Smith categorically and emphatically denied.

“If I could first start with this: Stephen A., with all due respect, this is not about pointing the finger. Stop,” Andrews said. “What became apparent to me in this press conference is that we do not have all the information here. It was frustrating, to me, that the Celtics declined to elaborate or give more specifics about what exactly the rule-breaking was that led us to this point.”


Smith took umbrage at Andrews’ stance and let her know about it.

After the terse exchange, folks on social media weighed in on the conversation between the two heavyweight show hosts.

