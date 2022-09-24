Stephen A. Smith and Malika Andrews have heated argument about Ime Udoka

Tensions got heated quickly on the set of ESPN’s “First Take” as Stephen A. Smith and basketball reporter Malika Andrews debated Ime Udoka’s inappropriate sexual relationship with a team employee.

Udoka, the Boston Celtics head coach, has been suspended for the entire upcoming 2022-23 NBA season and administered a severe financial penalty for engaging in a mutual intimate affair with a married female on the team.

Smith and Andrews, the latter who hosts “NBA Today” for ESPN, began going at each other when Andrews believed that Smith was blaming the women in the Udoka debacle, which Smith categorically and emphatically denied.

“If I could first start with this: Stephen A., with all due respect, this is not about pointing the finger. Stop,” Andrews said. “What became apparent to me in this press conference is that we do not have all the information here. It was frustrating, to me, that the Celtics declined to elaborate or give more specifics about what exactly the rule-breaking was that led us to this point.”

Here’s what Malika Andrews said : pic.twitter.com/dhtegNNgcg — Shannonnn sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) September 23, 2022

Smith took umbrage at Andrews’ stance and let her know about it.

Stephen A Smith just went in on Malika Andrews 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/2JCBdo9wGr — Shannonnn sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) September 23, 2022

After the terse exchange, folks on social media weighed in on the conversation between the two heavyweight show hosts.

ESPN Dahomie King Stephen A. Smith spanks ESPN's Malika "General Nanisca" Andrews on live TV. Great TV! https://t.co/OcPRh6EJEb — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) September 23, 2022

Stephen A Smith to Malika Andrews pic.twitter.com/97OeQVhMHf — Shannonnn sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) September 23, 2022

I’ve listened to the whole Malika Andrews/Stephen A rant, and I still have no idea where she was going with that argument. In any consensual romantic affair, there are two guilty parties. Period. https://t.co/rv3eUruUPl — Owen Simpson (@OwenSimpsonTV) September 23, 2022

Stephen A Smith when Malika tried to make a point on first take pic.twitter.com/55RYl9pmIs — Adam🇸🇴 (@cubans6767) September 23, 2022

Malika Andrews got on First Take pushing women’s rights but Stephen A never said anything attacking women.. She literally was just listening to respond not to understand. — Leon Phelps (@Juice4DaThirsty) September 23, 2022