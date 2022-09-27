Cardi B and Akbar V trade barbs on social media

Drama erupted on social media after Cardi B began celebrating her hit video “Tomorrow 2,” her collaboration project with GloRilla, sailing past the six million mark in views.

After Akbar V subtweeted Cardi B’s original Twitter celebration post, Cardi clapped back at her adversary.

Count all the times chart data posted u — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 26, 2022

I don’t really like the internet games …My dms is open and also the streets! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 26, 2022

The exchange went left quickly as the two emcees traded insults regarding children, album successes and speculation from Akbar V that Cardi’s husband Offset cheated on her with singer Saweetie.

Cardi B then barked, “I hate a h– that throw rocks and hide their hands … been subtweeting me for months and now you wanna make it about another woman as a shield. Stand on your s—!!!”

At some point during the heated exchange, Offset joined the conversation to say that Akbar does not have his number like she claimed: “B— that’s not my number, why would I call you when b— already handling you lame a– h–.”

Akbar responded to both with one more zinger before her Twitter account was suspended.

Cardi came back to opine that Akbar would try to leverage their social media spat for her own clout and aggrandizement, tweeting: “Let’s guess the next step … a diss track that’s going to be mass bought on iTunes and going to chart on Twitter.”