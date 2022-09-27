Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

Cardi B and Akbar V trade barbs on social media

Things got heated between the rappers
Akbar V (Image source: Instagram – @queensofatlanta)

Drama erupted on social media after Cardi B began celebrating her hit video “Tomorrow 2,” her collaboration project with GloRilla, sailing past the six million mark in views.

After Akbar V subtweeted Cardi B’s original Twitter celebration post, Cardi clapped back at her adversary.


The exchange went left quickly as the two emcees traded insults regarding children, album successes and speculation from Akbar V that Cardi’s husband Offset cheated on her with singer Saweetie.

Cardi B then barked, “I hate a h– that throw rocks and hide their hands … been subtweeting me for months and now you wanna make it about another woman as a shield. Stand on your s—!!!”


At some point during the heated exchange, Offset joined the conversation to say that Akbar does not have his number like she claimed: “B— that’s not my number, why would I call you when b— already handling you lame a– h–.”

Akbar responded to both with one more zinger before her Twitter account was suspended.

Cardi came back to opine that Akbar would try to leverage their social media spat for her own clout and aggrandizement, tweeting: “Let’s guess the next step … a diss track that’s going to be mass bought on iTunes and going to chart on Twitter.”

Read more about:

Also read

Ari Fletcher
Music
Ari Fletcher opens up about Moneybagg Yo and her pregnancy battle
tekashi 6ix9ine_featured_bang
Music
Tekashi 6ix9ine slams Brittney Griner during trip to Russia
t.i
Music
T.I., Spice 1, and other hip-hop OGs clap back at DJ Akademiks
rihanna cropped
Music
Rihanna will perform during the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show
ddg
Music
Halle Bailey's beau DDG thought racism was over before 'Little Mermaid' (video)
NORESTRICTIONS
Music
Ciara and Summer Walker collaborate again for 'Better Thangs'

Watch this video

What's new

38A05893-AD2F-4334-BF7E-DC3E37505132
Miss GA USA and Miss GA Teen USA share journey leading up to the big stage
megan thee stallion_featured_bang
Megan Thee Stallion launches website with mental health resources
Ari Fletcher
Ari Fletcher opens up about Moneybagg Yo and her pregnancy battle