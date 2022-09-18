Cardi B says past incidents don’t define her

Cardi B is in the news again, but this time for her former 2018 strip club fight. She took to Instagram to show pictures of her sitting and later leaving court. But the media maven was sure to mention that “the past doesn’t define her”.

Cardi is known for her blunt demeanor, big personality, and her matter of fact way about herself. Yet the mother of two has turned over a new leaf and is more careful with her dealings. She is still outspoken and true to herself, but Cardi does her best to maintain a responsible image despite her past.

What was served to us as a photo opportunity, the truth is that Cardi B has taken a plea deal after pleading guilty to two misdemeanors. According to TMZ, back in 2018 Belcalis was said to have ordered an attack on two female bartenders after one was said to have slept with Offset. This caused her to throw chairs, bottles, and even hookahs according to other news sources.

Just a day before the plea deal was presented, Cardi B took to Instagram to share how she donated $1ooK to her former middle school. I.S. 232: The Alexander Macomb School is a middle school located in Bronx, New York.

“This middle school, IS 232 in the Bronx has a very special place in my heart. It turned me from an 11 year old girl into a little teenage adult. Kids in the Bronx have to grow up quickly due to our circumstances and environment. While some young teens around 11-13 still live in that Disney world, these kids have to grow up so fast and quick. Like a lot of these kids, I went through so much while I was going to school here. Experiences that changed me forever and made me who I am today. I hope my donation can help create an amazing after school program that will help kids stay out the streets or a troubled home. Most importantly, allow them to learn something that they can take with them through life.”

Despite Cardi B’s 2018 court dealings and plea deal, the rapper is showing growth in many areas. It could be said that due to her generosity she will now only have to “serve 15 days of community service after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and second-degree reckless endangerment,” according to NBC News.