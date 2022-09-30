DaBaby claims he’s being blackballed after 1st week sales of recent album

DaBaby thinks the music industry is against him. The artist recently released his album Baby On Baby 2, and in its first week, his project sales did not turn out well. When the artist released Baby on Baby, he sold 124,000 units in the first week. This time around, the sequel only sold 16,000 units.

DaBaby didn’t seem too worried about the low sales and went on Instagram to post his thoughts.

“Not bad for da BlackBalled Baby,” the rapper said.

Just a day before DaBaby’s comments, DJ Akademiks shared the same sentiments on Twitter and had Apple Music’s global head of hip-hop and R&B, Ebro Darden, to blame for the low sales.

“DaBaby last project in 2020 ‘Blame it on Baby’ sold 124K first week,” Akademiks said on Twitter. “His new project after being blackballed by Ebro, Apple Music is scheduled to do less than 20K. Now y’all understand my Ebro convo …. DSPs control who is hot and who is not. Fall out of favor with them.. UR DONE.”

Ebro clapped back to Akademiks’ statements on Twitter, “Apple Music is not the only platform. Based on this dummy’s logic, DaBaby should be doing well on the platform HE works for. Is it?”

Just recently in August, it was reported that the rapper would no longer perform at the Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans due to low ticket sales.

Ticketmaster deactivated the concert, and the site read, “Unfortunately, the event organizer has had to cancel your event.” Before the event was taken down, there were fewer than 500 tickets purchased, but the arena holds 14,000 people. The tickets were also as low as $35.