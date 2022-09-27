Philadelphia artist Jakeya Limitless wants to empower others through her music

Jakeya Limitless is a recording artist and entertainer out of Philadelphia. Her life consists of vocal sessions and being in the studio, as she’s also a vocal mentor and coach. Limitless has collaborated with different artists, producers and musicians around Philadelphia to create a wonderful sound for her listeners.

Limitless has an EP project titled Disco Ball, which is available on all social streaming sites and networks.



How would you describe your music?

When people listen to my music, I want them to take away love, celebration of life, rhythm and inspiration. My music is very relatable to life and human experiences. I write from personal experiences, I write from loved ones’ experiences, and I write from all different sorts of stories of people’s lives. I want my music to touch the heart. When you see me perform, you’ll see passion, you’ll feel high vibrations, and you’ll get energy that is magnetic to whatever state of mind you’re in. If you’re feeling sad, or if you’re upset, I’m going to sing in a way that will penetrate your heart and your mind first. You’ll begin to tune in and be like, “Well, I don’t know what happened before I got here, but I’m all into this right now because she’s singing to me.” I want my lyrics to be relatable to all walks of life, no matter if you’re 3 years old, or 99 years old. Everyone has their own experience. Everyone has their own story to tell. I like to take my perspective and put it in the form of my gift, which is the art of singing, and I just want people to enjoy life and be inspired to know that you can always do what you want to do if you have the passion, the will and the energy. You just got to believe it, love it, and do it.

What makes your music stand out from others?

My authenticity. No one can be Jakeya Limitless. There’s a saying that goes “There’s nothing new under the sun.” Everything has been done. Every note has been played. Every word has been written, it’s about how you take it. You take a canvas, and it’s about how you take these primary colors, and then you make 20 colors out of them. It’s how you illustrate this gift, the art, and the sound. That’s what sets me apart, and I totally am unapologetically — shout-out to Rihanna — I’m me, and I can’t be anyone else. It took some growing pains and some hardships to learn that, but that’s why I wrote a song called “Limitless” because God made me who I am. I can’t be anything else but that, and that’s what separates me from everyone else.