International recording artist Matt B still calls Chicago home

For homegrown talent Matt B returning to Chicago has been a journey that has come full circle. The international performing artist is celebrating the North American EP debut release of “Eden.” This body of work represents his roots and his love of music. Each song showcases his artistic versatility and vocal range and honesty in his musical delivery.

Let us start with your album, “EDEN.” tell me about the title and some of your favorite songs on it?

‘EDEN’ represents new beginnings and a fresh start. After having a lot of success overseas, this album represents my homecoming into the US market. ‘EDEN’ embodies all that I am as an artist and showcases all my sides both sonically and lyrically. From a more literal standpoint, ‘EDEN’ is a beautiful, vast place with a lot of unknowns, but is still home. It was important to incorporate elements of my faith to the Most High in my debut US album because God is responsible for all of the blessings in my career and continues to guide me on this journey.

Continue reading on the next page.