Rolling Out

New music Friday: MNDTRP, Childish Gambino, JT, Denzel Curry

Some of the top releases for the week of July 19

The year 2024 keeps giving us quality tunes. Here are some of the top new music releases for the week of July 19.

MNDTRP, also known as Syr X Syon, released “BAACKUP.”


YouTube video

Childish Gambino released Bando Stone and The New World, his final album. The soundtrack for his upcoming movie includes experimental hip-hop, jazz and rock. Some listeners argue it could be a contender for Grammy album of the year.

JT released her mixtape, City Cinderella. It’s her debut solo project, and she opens with perhaps the most vulnerable track of her career, “Intro (Hope).” As the mixtape continues, it trends back to the trademark City Girls theme of bragging about getting rich by all means necessary and using men for their funds.


Denzel Curry released King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 2. There is an all-star cast of features on here, including members of Three 6 Mafia, FERG, TiaCorine, 2 Chainz, Ski Mask the Slump God, Kenny Mason and A$AP Rocky. The release makes use of Curry’s style, a constant mixture of upbeat and hyped music with a fast flow and verses filled with similies and metaphors.

Lil Yachty released “Let’s Get On Dey A–.”

YouTube video

G Herbo and Skilla Baby released “Shoot.”

YouTube video

Big Sean released “Yes.”

YouTube video

Rich The Kid released Life’s A Gamble, which features Kanye West, Playboi Carti, Ty Dolla $ign and Peso Pluma.

4batz released “f—- u again (18+),” which features Usher. Since the song’s message is provocative, it is age-restricted online.

Logic released “Mission Control.”

YouTube video

Rob49 released “On Dat Money (with Cardi B).”

YouTube video

Blxst released I’ll Always Come Find You, which features Ty Dolla $ign, Anderson .Paak and 2 Chainz.

EARTHGANG and Snakehips released SNAKEGANG EP Volume 1.

Khalid released “Ground.”

YouTube video

Rex Orange County released “Alexander.”

YouTube video

Midwxst released BACK IN ACTION 4.0.

Curren$y and MonstaBeatz released Radioactive.

Michelle McKinney Hammond released “Your Presence (Radio Remix).”

YouTube video

O.A.R., DJ Premier and Brady Watt released “Gonna Be Me.”

YouTube video

Elmiene released Album – Live From 525.

Alessia Cara released “Dead Man.”

YouTube video

Moffa released Playground.

Shwayze and Wiz Khalifa released “Smoke Too Soon.”

YouTube video

Spinall released “One Call,” which features Omah Lay and Tyla.

YouTube video
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:
Also read
Rolling Out