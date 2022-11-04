Von Decarlo says comedians need to learn to write jokes, not ad-lib

Von Decarlo is a New York-bred stand-up comedian, producer, writer and actress who is currently based in Los Angeles. Decarlo spoke with rolling out about what makes Los Angeles a great place to be a comedian and the importance of writing one’s own jokes and skits.

What makes Los Angeles a great place to be a comedian?

There are so many rooms to work here. A lot of people say that there’s more in New York, but I think it’s pretty equal. Everybody’s experience is different, but I think there are a lot of rooms, big stages, big clubs, and then there are the smaller stages and clubs. There are a lot of independent shows too, and a lot of workrooms. I’m getting a lot of work here, which is more than what you would expect coming out of New York.

What are some of the things that make comedians hot?

I think that is the question of the day for the rest of our lives. How do you make smoke? Is it the internet? I don’t know, but what I do know and what my rule of thumb is for life is authenticity. Be yourself and everything that God has for you will come.

What advice do you have for people who want to follow in your footsteps?

Be yourself, be authentic, and don’t follow in anybody’s footsteps. As a matter of fact, if you feel like you want to copy someone, go in the opposite direction. There’s only one you and there’s only one me, you can’t do all of this.

Why is it important to learn how to write jokes and skits?

It is very important to learn how to write jokes. Otherwise, you’re just on stage rambling. I know that if you’re a really good stand-up comedian, you make it look easy and conversational. My comedy is very conversational. It feels like I’m just up there flowing but there is a lot of work behind what we do and it’s an art form that I think is the least respected. I think it should have the most respect because it’s very vulnerable.

Where can people find you?

You can find me on social media @vondecarlo and my website is www.funnyvon.com