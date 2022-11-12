LaKeysha Edwards shares why Los Angeles is a place where comedians thrive

LaKeysha Edwards is an actress and comedian from Detroit, but currently based in Los Angeles. Edwards continues to make the smoke in Los Angeles, as she reels in her fans with funny skits and side-splitting jokes.

Edwards spoke with rolling out about Los Angeles and how it’s a great place to be a comedian.

What makes artists hot in the comedy industry?

I think what makes artists hot in the comedy industry is being authentically themselves and telling their truth onstage and not being afraid to censor it. It’s also like thinking outside the box. We all can come up with the same premise or relationship jokes that people will really make you think about and kind of push the envelope.

What makes Los Angeles a great place to be a comedian?

Los Angeles is a great place to be a comedian because you never know who might be in the room. You come to the Comedy Store or perform at The Improv, and anybody can be in that room that could change your life. That’s why it’s a good place and also a challenge because you’re constantly on stage with beasts. People from all around come here and the best of the best come here.

What advice do you have for people who want to follow in your footsteps?

Be a comedian and go for it. Hit the ground moving, and grind it out because it is a grind, so be prepared for that. Cultivate really good and genuine relationships, because they go a long way.

Why should comedians write down their jokes?

It is extremely important to learn how to write jokes because that’s the basis of what you’re doing. You can get on stage and be funny or have this natural thing, but you also need to be able to set the joke up properly. It makes a difference in how it lands and how people receive it.

Where can people find you?

You can find me on Instagram @itskeysha.e.