Kenan Floyd gives advice to aspiring comedians

Kenan Floyd is a writer and comedian based in Los Angeles. Floyd is originally from Mobile, Alabama, and grew up in Pennsylvania, but has lived in Los Angels for five years.

Floyd spoke with rolling out about what makes Los Angeles a great place to be a comedian, and tips for people looking to follow in his footsteps.

What makes Los Angeles a great place to be a comedian?

You get access to a lot of the greats. You’re able to have intimate one-on-one conversations with them, they can teach you the game, you can pick great mentors, and you could just sit back and observe. It encourages me to get better at my craft.

What are some of the things that make artists successful?

I think drive, self-sufficiency, not caring about the next person, and also not caring about what people think, which is kind of an oxymoron in [a] sense. When you’re trying to be an artist or a star, you have to care about people’s opinions but what happens is that when you spend so much time worrying about what the mass thinks about what you’re doing, or what you’re saying, it holds you back creatively. All of the great artists that are successful now basically kept their heads down, kept their blinders up, and kept doing what they did. I think that’s an amazing skill to have when you’re trying to be great.

What advice do you have for people who want to follow in your footsteps?

Start early. Don’t wait for 10 to 15 years then hit the ground running. When you get that passion, make sure you hit the ground running and do it. Don’t listen to the naysayers because they’re going to tell you to stop, get a real job, and work at Staples. Don’t do that. Follow your passion early.

Where can people find you?

You can follow me on Instagram @kenanjfloyd. You can also go to my website, www.kenanjfloyd.com where you can subscribe to my mailing list and see all the cool s— I’m working on.