Trevor Noah leaving ‘The Daily Show’

The host will be stepping away at a later date
Photo credit: Bang Media

After seven years as the host of “The Daily Show,” Trevor Noah announced that he will be stepping away.

On Sept. 29, Noah shared a video on Twitter that his “time is up.”


“It’s been absolutely amazing. It’s something that I never expected,” Noah said in the video. “I found myself thinking throughout the time of everything we’ve gone through. The Trump presidency, the pandemic, just the journey, more pandemic and I realize that after the seven years, my time is up.”

Noah went on to share his decision to leave, and he plans on doing more stand-up work across the country.


“I spent two years in my apartment, not on the road, and when I got back out there, I realized there’s another part of my life out there that I want to carry on exploring,” Noah said. “I miss learning other languages. I miss going to other countries and putting on shows.”

Noah took over the job in 2015 after John Stewart resigned. Since then, the host has made a name for himself, bantering with a number of celebrity guests, and even got into some drama with others, like Ye West.

Noah didn’t share when his final show will be but said he’ll still be around for some time.

“Don’t worry, I’m not disappearing, Noah said. “If I owe you money, I’ll still pay you.”

