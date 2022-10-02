Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

Ima Udoka’s NBA coaching career may be over says Matt Barnes

The former NBA star commented on Celtics coach Ime Udoka’s future
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka (Image source: YouTube/ESPN)

Former NBA player Matt Barnes has done a 180-degree turnaround from wholeheartedly defending Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka to saying he may never coach in the league again.

Udoka, a rising star in the coaching ranks, was suspended for the entire 2022-23 season for engaging in a romantic affair with a married subordinate within the Celtics organization. Moreover, the Boston brass hinted at inappropriate comments and harassment may have also taken place.


The former Los Angeles Laker told Vlad TV that romantic affairs in the NBA workplace is very commonplace, but this one is unique.

“Like I heard, it’s not about what he did, I guess it’s about who he did it with,” Barnes said. “This is not something that’s, you know, only in the NBA. It happens in the workplace all around. It’s not so much the act.”


Barnes, 42, was blunt in his assessment of Udoka’s prospects for future employment in the NBA. 

“Boston will figure out a way, but you know if everything comes out he’ll be lucky if he coaches in the NBA again, to be honest with you. … I think it’s pretty heavy, man. It’s just some stuff you can’t do … Not judging, to each his own I’ve made plenty of mistakes, but if everything comes out it could get extra hot in the kitchen for him.”

Listen to Barnes discuss Udoka below:

Check out the report on ESPN about Udoka’s suspension below:

Read more about:

Also read

antonio brown nfl
Sports
Antonio Brown responds to video of him exposing himself in Dubai (video)
TeaCooper
Sports
What Te'a Cooper learned in her season away from the WNBA
Tua Tagovailoa
Sports
NFL quarterback suffers scary injury; many question if he should have played
Kanye West
Music
Kanye West's strange attempt to make peace with Kris Jenner
lebron james selfie
Sports
LeBron James headlining ownership group for pro pickleball team
diddy_featured_bang
Music
Diddy being sued by woman claiming to be Kim Porter's niece

Watch this video

What's new

CAU-PHOTO
Clark Atlanta University Selected as Site for New PROPEL Center
Trevor-Noah cropped
How we know that Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa are dating
Soulja Boy seen traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday through LAX
Soulja Boy shows off newborn baby (photos)