Nia Long’s reaction when asked about Ime Udoka scandal

Nia Long was spotted for the first time since her fiancé, Ime Udoka, has been in the news for engaging in a relationship with a female staff member of the Boston Celtics, in violation of the organization’s rules. The organization suspended the head coach for the entire 2022-23 season. Apparently, Long was unaware of Udoka’s relationship with the staff member.

Following the breaking news, Long released a statement through her representative Shannon Barr. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Long said. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”

On Oct. 1, TMZ caught up with Long and her and Udoka’s son, Kez, as they walked to their car.

The interviewer asked how Long was holding up. “I don’t have any comments right now, I’m sorry,” Long said.

The interviewer then asked if she and Udoka would work things out, and Long responded with a laugh.

According to TMZ, the female staffer was responsible for Udoka’s travel arrangements and also helped with Long’s travel arrangements for away games.