Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

Nia Long’s reaction when asked about Ime Udoka scandal

This is the 1st time Nia Long has been seen in public since scandal broke
Photo source: Instagram – (@iamnialong

Nia Long was spotted for the first time since her fiancé, Ime Udoka, has been in the news for engaging in a relationship with a female staff member of the Boston Celtics, in violation of the organization’s rules. The organization suspended the head coach for the entire 2022-23 season. Apparently, Long was unaware of Udoka’s relationship with the staff member.

Following the breaking news, Long released a statement through her representative Shannon Barr. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Long said. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”


On Oct. 1, TMZ caught up with Long and her and Udoka’s son, Kez, as they walked to their car.

The interviewer asked how Long was holding up. “I don’t have any comments right now, I’m sorry,” Long said.


The interviewer then asked if she and Udoka would work things out, and Long responded with a laugh.

According to TMZ, the female staffer was responsible for Udoka’s travel arrangements and also helped with Long’s travel arrangements for away games.

Read more about:

Also read

Trevor-Noah cropped
Entertainment
How we know that Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa are dating
matt barnes
Sports
Ima Udoka's NBA coaching career may be over says Matt Barnes
Trevor-Noah cropped
Entertainment
Trevor Noah leaving 'The Daily Show'
shaq
Sports
Shaq explains why he refuses to comment on Ime Udoka scandal
Brett Favre
Sports Videos
Sports roundup: Black quarterbacks excel in week 3, Ime Udoka, and Brett Favre
tyler-perry_featured_bang
Entertainment
Tyler Perry responds again to Spike Lee's harsh criticism of Madea character

Watch this video

What's new

1634063297cropped3981x2985
Kim Kardashian to pay over $1 million in alleged crypto scandal
David Manuel
David Manuel scores a coup with 40 days of fashion in Fulton County
BennyTheButcherIG
What hip-hop means to Benny The Butcher