Shaq explains why he refuses to comment on Ime Udoka scandal

While many athletes and entertainers weighed in on the explosive sex scandal involving Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka and an unnamed employee, Shaquille O’Neal has remained conspicuously silent. And he says he will that way on this subject.

The legendary ex-center for the Los Angeles Lakers, nicknamed “The Big Diesel,” said he would be exemplifying the apex of hypocrisy if he discussed someone else’s transgressions when he’s done too much dirt himself.

“I am going to step down from this conversation. I was a serial cheater. It would be crazy and blasphemous for me to get up here and say, ‘Boom, boom, bam.’” he said on his “The Big Podcast With Shaq” show on Tuesday. “I can’t do that. I know these guys personally. I know they’re going through a lot because I went through a lot.”

Shaq, the unconquerable Hall of Famer who was voted one of the Top 75 players of all time, admitted previously on

“The Pivot” podcast that he failed miserably in his marriage to Shaunie O’Neal. He admitted during a poignant interview that he is the sole reason why they are no longer together.

“I never talked about this, but I’m glad you guys asked me because I don’t mind talking about this, but I was bad. She was awesome. She really was. It was all me.”

Shaq continued on by explaining how his reckless behavior while living that “double life” eventually caught up with him.

“Look we don’t need to talk about what I was doing, but I wasn’t protecting her and protecting those vows,” Shaq said. “Sometimes when you live that double life, you get caught up. So I’m not gonna say it was her, it was all me.”