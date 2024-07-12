Jaylen Brown and Kysre Gondrezick steal the spotlight at the ESPYs

Jaylen Brown and Kysre Gondrezick turned heads as they graced the ESPYs red carpet, sparking rumors of a new celebrity couple. The event, held on July 11, saw the pair arrive in coordinated black outfits, exuding style and charisma.

Stunning arrival in style

The duo made their entrance at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, stepping out of a Sprinter van arm-in-arm. Gondrezick dazzled in a see-through gown with lace details, complemented by her chic black nails, while Brown looked dapper in a tailored suit with a flare-legged cut and a striking silver lapel pin.

Rumors and reactions

The duo first fueled dating speculations last month during the Celtics Championship parade, where Gondrezick was seen celebrating alongside Brown. Social media buzzed with excitement over their appearance together at the ESPYs, with fans praising their chemistry and style. Comments ranged from calling them a Black Barbie and Ken couple to admiring Gondrezick’s stunning dress, which some fans said murdered the red carpet.

Professional paths

Both athletes have made headlines in their respective sports careers. Gondrezick recently signed with the Chicago Sky but was released by the end of June. Despite this setback, her presence at the ESPYs alongside Brown was a statement of resilience and grace.

As these two stars continue to make waves on and off the court, the public eagerly watches, anticipating their next move. Will their shared love for basketball and striking red carpet appearances mark the beginning of a new power couple in sports? Only time will tell.