Illinois Black Caucus director stands at the forefront of change

The Illinois Black Legislative Caucus Foundation is dedicated to advancing the lives of Black citizens in the state. The foundation has opened doors to opportunities for many families through student scholarship funding, weekly forums on how to become politically engaged, and securing a seat at the table to facilitate change. The executive director of the Illinois Black Legislative Caucus Foundation, Tiffany Hightower, takes pride in ensuring that African American citizens are equally represented in legislative processes.



What have the last three years of your life been like since taking the reigns at Illinos Black Legislative Caucus Foundation?

The last three years have been looking at ways to amplify issues impacting black Illinoians, or Black Americans across the nation to provide these types of think tanks and educational summits where people can dialogue about it. We have had health panels — virtual town halls. In 2020, the four pillars to end systemic racism in the State of Illinois launched some transformative changes in the state.

What do you think is unique about this organization and its focus of preparing for the next generation of leaders in Illinois?

This caucus is 55 years old and the only black Caucus in the nation that has produced many historic Black mayors. Organizations like us are so critical. We decided to address the education gap when they were sending children home for remote learning. We got 600 Chromebooks and tablets. We were able to help 600 families because we realized that you’re sending kids home. I have a health education panel with all black professionals at our next conference this month. People must see professionals in these various places, so that they can aspire to see themselves.

What can people expect for the next annual conference?

Our State legislators from the Black caucus will be featured on panels and moderating. We’re also bringing in corporate professionals that will be addressing all the various issues. We have a black business round table, if you want to get access to talk about resources or what other things can help benefit your business. The Deputy Assistant Secretary of HUD coming to talk about housing. We have some surprises. The collective wisdom is always better than the sum of one and our our ability to take up this space and have these conversations.