Tiffany D. Hightower dedicated to helping the citizens of Illinois

Tiffany D. Hightower is a public servant with over a decade of impactful service. Currently, she is the executive director of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus Foundation, which is dedicated to giving Black citizens equitable representation in the State’s General Assembly as well as protecting, developing and advancing Black communities around Illinois.

Hightower has also served as a political strategist, director of operations for the treasurer of the city of Chicago, and executive director for DCP Inc., where President Obama was the first to hold that position. Her work and passion led her to be a co-founder of the #SheWoke Committee, which led to the creation of the Congressional Caucus on Black Women and Girls.

Hightower took a few minutes to discuss her superpowers.

What are your responsibilities and why did you select your career?

The role requires me to focus on day-to-day operations, fundraising, programmatic development and various other oversight responsibilities. I don’t think I selected this career. I truly believe it selected me, and I am here because I am committed to the amazing individuals I get to interface with, but even more so dedicated to making substantial impacts on the quality of life for African-Americans.

As a Black woman, what do you consider your superpowers to be?

I believe that my superpowers are self-awareness, vision, character and an insatiable thirst for knowledge.

What thoughtful or encouraging piece of advice would you give to your younger self?

I would tell myself not to be afraid to shine and to take up space. I would let her know you can be ambitious and care in the same breath. I would affirm to her that you can use your mistakes as opportunities to grow, and a mistake does not disqualify you, not knowing something does not make you unworthy, in all actuality self-awareness of those things is a superpower and makes it even more imperative that you walk in rooms bravely.

Why is it important for more experienced Black women to reach back and help younger women of color?

It is important for Black women to reach back to younger women of color because we are all we have. A true leader knows that they must sow seeds in someone else so that the legacy will continue to grow. It is also pivotal because the younger generation also has so much to teach, to break the perceived cycle of “mean girls.” We have to pave the journey of harmony versus rivalry.

As a successful woman in business, what is your greatest or proudest achievement?

As I look back over my career, I have a few accolades and awards which I am quite proud of. Yet, the achievement that makes me extremely proud is my commitment to showing up despite the obstacles that arise. My greatest achievement is my focus and resolve to fulfill the mission, and that is to make a difference in this world.