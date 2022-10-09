Kanye West kicked off Instagram for allegedly anti-Semitic language

The infamously mercurial Ye West busied himself this past week with inciting social media storms with the “White Lives Matter” shirt, lambasting Justin Bieber’s wife and snapping back at Diddy for criticizing him.

However, the artist now legally called Ye is suspended from Instagram for spewing alleged anti-Semitic rhetoric in yet another argument.

In a statement from Meta, (formerly Facebook) it deleted passages from Ye’s Instagram account and placed restrictions on his usage.

The social media giant did not specify what precipitated the sanctions. However, the move was made right after Yeezy allegedly made anti-Semitic statements.

After Sean “Diddy” Combs criticized Ye for his “White Lives Matter” slogan, the College Dropout architect posted a screenshot of a text exchange he said he had with Sean “Diddy” Combs, with the caption “Jesus is a Jew.”

The inference made by Ye is that Combs was controlled by powerful Jewish forces, a reference to a long-standing anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.

Also, the post came after Ye appeared on Fox News network with host Tucker Carlson, who then made claims that Jared Kushner, the Jewish son-in-law of Donald Trump, was allegedly brokering deals for Israel deals for monetary gain.

After Meta punished Yeezy, he returned to Twitter for the first time in two years, and was welcomed by Elon Musk who is in the process of buying Twitter for billions of dollars.