50 Cent’s son makes him an offer he hopes he won’t refuse

All 50 Cent’s oldest son wants is a relationship with his father, and he’s offering a large amount of money to make his wish come true.

Marquise Jackson posted a picture on Instagram with him posing with the word “Entitled” spelled out in $100 bills, mocking his father’s 2015 Instagram post with him doing the same with the word “Broke.”

The caption reads, “Since y’all think $6,700 is sooo much money someone tell my pops I will pay him $6,700 for just 24hr of his time so we can do everything I ever wanted to do with him as a kid.”

Recently, Jackson criticized his father over the amount of child support he was getting every month.

“$6,700 a month in New York City, you do the math,” Jackson said on Instagram live. “You’re talking about a Forbes lister, you’re talking about someone that has problems with everybody. You can’t just live in any neighborhood, $81K is not a substantial amount of money. You can’t just live anywhere.”

Fifty is known for clapping back on Instagram, and in response to his son’s comments, he posted a clip from his character on “Power” where he kills his own son after a dispute. The caption says it all.