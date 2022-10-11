Ye West blares out name of daughter’s school, creating security crisis

Ye West has reportedly blared out the name of his daughter’s school to the public, apparently in a desperate attempt to get the kids enrolled at his private academy.

As has been reported previously, the artist legally named Ye has established the Donda Academy, and he’s adamant about wanting all four of his children there instead of the “godless” institution they are at now, according to the UK publication Mirror.

In yet another Instagram rant to his 15.4million followers, Ye (formerly known as Kanye), 44, claimed he has ”got a voice” when it comes to parenting decisions between him and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, 41.

“Leftist don’t want fathers to have no say in our children’s [sic] lives,” he said in the caption of a post that is now deleted.

“I don’t want my kids at godless Sierra Canyon school I got a voice and I’m not having this.”

Kardashian has reportedly been forced to foot the bill for the extra security that the famous school hired in Los Angeles County. The administrators aren’t concerned that Kanye will do something foolish. They are more afraid that a mentally-unstable person will see the post and pose a threat to the students after learning where his daughter attends classes.

But Ye’s ex-wife and reality TV star doesn’t want her children at Donda Academy because it is not accredited. According to Rolling Stone, the Donda Academy offers “Parkour classes, a cone of silence, and a principal with no apparent formal teaching experience.”

Speaking of schools, Yeezy also made headlines after blasting Boosie Badazz for criticizing him for donning the “White Lives Matter” sweatshirt during Paris Fashion Week. Kanye made a bizarre reference to shooting up a school as he ordered Boosie to “speak to me” instead of “speaking on me.”