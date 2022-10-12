Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley’s weight loss shocks fans (photo)

Riley Burruss, the daughter of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss, lost so much weight that it has shocked fans.

Riley, 20, posted a video for her 828K followers where she’s gyrating to Soldier Boy’s smash hit “Pretty Boy Swag” with the words “daughter who loves spending money” scrawled across the screen.

The camera then pans left to her mother, multifaceted maven Kandi Burruss, who is also shimmying to the same song along with the message “mom who makes all the money.”

Check out the five-second video:

Many fans were blown away and in awe of Riley Burruss’ dramatic weight loss.

“Woah that’s Riley… I didn’t recognize her,” a person said, while a second person added, “Wait is that Riley?”

“I didn’t know this was Riley until I saw Kandi!” a third person in the comment section wrote, while a fourth commenter penned: “Damn she lost a lot of weight!”

Just saw Riley Burruss on her Tiktok she looks soo damn good ❤️❤️❤️❤️ weight off or on she stays looking nice! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #RHOA — Were you there BELOVED???? (@LeeBravoZA) October 8, 2022

There were others, of course, who believe that Riley Burruss’ shocking loss of poundage is the result of a surgical procedure.

I feel like Riley Burruss had weight loss surgery — philosopher king (@_philo_777) October 10, 2022

“She had to have something done because no weight loss journey was posted … they post er’thang else … They would have showed her in the gym,” a second disbeliever said in the comments.

Fans may recall that back in 2018, Kandi Burruss was elated and proud of her daughter for losing over 50 pounds. Therefore, this is a continuation of the weight-loss journey that Riley Burruss is determined to stay on.