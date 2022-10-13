Erica Campbell and Deborah Joy Winans headline ‘Sisters with Superpowers’ in Detroit on Oct. 13 @ 6:30pm ET at the Tigers Club

With a commitment to highlighting women who are change agents and dedicated to making a difference, rolling out announces Sisters with Superpowers (SWS) Dinner & Awards Gala.

Sisters with Superpowers Dinner & Awards Gala – Detroit Edition, will be held on October 13 at the Tigers Club, Comerica Park. This event is powered by Chevrolet and sponsored by ATT and the Detroit Tigers. The event’s keynote speaker will be Grammy-winning singer/songwriter and author, Erica Campbell.

Sisters with Superpowers allows us to honor women leaders from Wall Street to the community centers and from the C-Suite to their own double-minority-owned businesses. These women, who have the power to change the world, use it for the betterment of those inside our community. We salute her. We recognize her. We showcase her skill set and her “love of community.”

Sisters with Superpowers honors individuals who use the power of their voices in multiple spaces and help to bring together phenomenal women in their respective industries to give them their flowers. This event provides us with the opportunity to recognize the contributions made by talented local culture creators who create safe spaces for their city and their communities.

As a part of the awards gala, we are collaborating with SWS influencer Deborah Joy Winans to develop a 60-second video spot that showcases how she maneuvers throughout her busy day as a mompreneur, actress, singer, and more, all while driving the all-new 2022 Chevy Equinox. We are also collaborating with company stakeholders and featured honorees, who will come together in the spirit of empowering women while celebrating entrepreneurship, women in business, fashion, the arts, entertainment, and more.

Detroit Honorees include the following women:

Chimene Anderson , Community Relations Director, Olympia Development of Michigan (An Ilitch Company)

, Community Relations Director, Olympia Development of Michigan (An Ilitch Company) Erica Campbell, Grammy-Winning Singer/Songwriter & Author

Grammy-Winning Singer/Songwriter & Author Tamberlin Golden , Executive Director of Workforce Strategy, General Motors

, Executive Director of Workforce Strategy, General Motors Artina Tinsley Hardman , Executive Director, Mack Alive

, Executive Director, Mack Alive Nicole Sebree Henry, Senior Director, Multicultural Marketing, Rocket Central

Senior Director, Multicultural Marketing, Rocket Central Nina Hodge, Owner, Above & Beyond Learning Center

Owner, Above & Beyond Learning Center Minou Jones , Founder & CEO, Making It Count Community Development Corporation

, Founder & CEO, Making It Count Community Development Corporation Latrice Delgado Macon , Founder, Detroit Fashion Community & Mrs. Michigan Continental, Worldwide

, Founder, Detroit Fashion Community & Mrs. Michigan Continental, Worldwide Christine Moore , Executive Vice President & General Auditor, Comerica Bank

, Executive Vice President & General Auditor, Comerica Bank Priscilla Phifer, Artist & Collector

Artist & Collector Christen Rochon , Author, Brand Architect & STEAM Advocate

, Author, Brand Architect & STEAM Advocate Nicole Wells Stallworth , Executive Director, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan

, Executive Director, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan Joni Thrower Davis , Owner/Operator, McDonald’s Corporation

, Owner/Operator, McDonald’s Corporation Deborah Joy Winans , Actress, singer, mompreneur & SWS Rolling Out + Chevrolet Influencer

, Actress, singer, mompreneur & SWS Rolling Out + Chevrolet Influencer Shirley Woodson, President, National Conference of Artists Michigan Chapter (Retired Educator)

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://tinyurl.com/DetroitSisterswithSuperpowers

Press play to view the spot featuring Deborah Joy Winans as the rolling out and Chevrolet Sisters with Superpower Detroit influencer: