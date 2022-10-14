Chimene Anderson uses the power of inspiration to make the world a better place

Chimene Anderson is the community relations manager for Olympia Development of Michigan, a family-owned company that prioritizes purpose-driven collaborations to create more inclusive communities and workplaces for Detroiters.

Prior to joining the team at Olympia Development, Ms. Anderson was the senior director of community engagement for the American Cancer Society, where she connected companies, volunteers, and cancer survivors together to achieve a common goal – to beat cancer.

What do you consider your superpowers to be?

The power of inspiration. One of my favorite quotes is from Mahatma Gandhi which says, “Be the change that you wish to see in the world.” I have to be an example and inspire in people the desire to do the right thing and find ways to give make the world a better place.

What advice would you give to your younger self?

Take time for yourself. Black women work, take care of the family and often forget to do the same for themselves. So make time for self-care and take a holistic approach to my physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

Why is it important for women of color to work in leadership roles and decision-making capacities?

The experiences of Black women are different compared to any other demographics in the workplace. We are caregivers, daughters, friends, wives, and [we have] unique needs. If there aren’t Black women in leadership roles, there’s no one at the table to advocate on our behalf, to address the needs we have to be successful professionally and personally.

Why should Black women to reach back and help younger women of color?

Each one, teach one. It’s about reaching back and pulling someone up. It’s creating a foundation for the next generation and our responsibility to keep Black girl magic alive.