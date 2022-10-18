How Megan Thee Stallion captured our hearts during her ‘SNL’ appearance

Once again, Megan Thee Stallion stolen hearts with her recent “Saturday Night Live” performance. She performed her song “Anxiety” where she portrayed herself as a pageant titleholder with a sash that had “Miss Anxiety” printed on it.

Her song “Anxiety” touches on her not knowing who to trust and not knowing what help she needs.

It’s not clear why she was dressed as a pageant queen, but maybe there is a connection between the constant pressure she feels to be perfect. Watch her performance below.

During the performance, she is holding back tears while reciting the lyrics that highlight the most recent events and emotions in her life. You can even see her fighting the urge to break character during her monologue.

Check out the reactions below.

I really appreciate Megan Thee Stallion‘s song Anxiety because i def feel seen. Anxiety is arguably the worst thing I’ve ever dealt with mentally and it is an ongoing struggle to manage. Plus ppl tend to ignore black women who struggle with it, so shout out to her❤️ — 𝑱𝒂𝒉𝒎𝒐𝒓𝒆𝒊 🦩💅🏿 (@Morei_Amore) October 17, 2022

y’all been bullying Megan ever since that woman decided to start hating her. from calling her disgusting names to making fun of her mom not being here, it’s truly disgusting. I really wish all the happiness and light orbit around Megan Thee Stallion. She really deserves it. — ⚓️❤️. (@navywithbardi) October 16, 2022

My OPINION: I wish Megan Thee Stallion stop crying so much for sympathy. Be strong and let your talent speak. It’s givin NOT inspirational. It’s givin marketing tears. It’s givin pity party. Every time she make an appearance those forced tears make an appearance too. — @TheFemaleRapGame on IG (@FemaleRapGame) October 17, 2022