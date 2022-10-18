How Megan Thee Stallion captured our hearts during her ‘SNL’ appearance

Rapper portrayed a pageant titleholder while holding back tears
Megan Thee Stallion (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Once again, Megan Thee Stallion stolen hearts with her recent “Saturday Night Live” performance. She performed her song “Anxiety” where she portrayed herself as a pageant titleholder with a sash that had “Miss Anxiety” printed on it.

Her song “Anxiety” touches on her not knowing who to trust and not knowing what help she needs.


It’s not clear why she was dressed as a pageant queen, but maybe there is a connection between the constant pressure she feels to be perfect. Watch her performance below.

During the performance, she is holding back tears while reciting the lyrics that highlight the most recent events and emotions in her life. You can even see her fighting the urge to break character during her monologue.


Check out the reactions below.

