Megan Thee Stallion responds after having her home broken into

Megan Thee Stallion has responded to her worried fan base after her home in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles was broken into by thieves.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the home invaders made off with hundreds of thousands of dollars in merchandise and money while the “Savage” raptress was in New York taping for her “Saturday Night Live” hosting gig.

The LAPD is looking at the surveillance tapes in Megan’s home in an effort to track down the intruders in the city famous for celebrity home break-ins.

Meanwhile, the artist known as Tina Snow expressed her dismay to her eight million Twitter followers over being violated in this manner.

Wow — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) October 14, 2022

Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe 💙🙏🏾 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) October 14, 2022

The “WAP” lyricists said that the nonstop work routine and drama have drained her reservoir of energy and that she needs a sabbatical. In addition to her “SNL” hosting gig, she has appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone, headlined music festivals across the country – and she still has to deal with the upcoming trial of former boyfriend Tory Lanez whom she says shot her in the summer of 2020. She also has a nod for a Grammy.

Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I’m so tired, physically and emotionally — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) October 14, 2022

Im on break at rehearsals rn I’m excited AF 😛😛😛 https://t.co/e27c6Oku9X — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) October 14, 2022

Fans were sympathetic to Megan’s travails and voiced their support on Twitter.

You don’t deserve any of this we are all glad you are okay and we love you ❤️ — dmiz 🥀 (@morethanishouId) October 14, 2022

Shake back Queen 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — SincerelySoFab (@SINCERELYSOFAB) October 14, 2022