Megan Thee Stallion launches website with mental health resources

Meg Thee Stallion is back again empowering her fans, but this time through a website providing mental health resources. Her most recent album, Traumazine, is a project that expounds on deep disappointment, betrayal, anger, loss, and more.

Megan has openly spoken out on her personal struggles with losing her parents, and parting ways with her best friend, Kelsey Nicole as well as the trauma associated with the Tory Lanez assault trial.

Her song “Anxiety” is a fan favorite with a message in the chorus that states, “Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday; bad b—— have bad days too. Friday, Saturday, Sunday; bounce back how a bad b—- always do. All I really wanna hear is, “it’ll be okay.” Bounce back ’cause a bad b—- can have bad days.”

The official website is called badb——havebaddaystoo.com which has a black and white aesthetic and a picture on her album cover showing the three moods Megan displays on the project. It then proceeds to direct fans to where they can go to stream her latest album and also takes them to an official visualizer of her song “Anxiety.”

If fans keep scrolling, they will also run into a list of therapy platforms such as the Center for Interactive Mental Health Solutions, iPrevail, and the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Megan also shared mental health resources such as the National Crisis Text Line, Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration National Helpline, and Stronghearts Native Helpline.

Lastly, the website lists a directory of mental health resources specifically for Black men and women, as well as the LGBTQIA+ community. Fans can also directly find a therapist on the website and even sign up for text updates.