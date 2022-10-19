Director Chris Frierson documents Black Mafia Family empire

A new Black Mafia Family documentary will be available to stream on STARZ exploring the rise and fall of the Flenory brothers and BMF Entertainment’s impact on the music industry from the mid-1980s through the early 2000s. Detroit brothers Demetrius and Terry Flenory are infamous for having created the drug, and money laundering empire that truly changed the hip-hop culture. BMF is believed to have made over $270 million in the course of their operations

Director Chris Frierson was able to expound on the impact of the Black Mafia Family and what to expect in the upcoming documentary, “The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast.” It’s set to premiere Sunday, Oct. 23 at 10 pm.

What can viewers expect to see?

Well, the series is kind of a companion piece to the “BMF” show on STARZ and I think what viewers can expect is that the show is rooted and based on real events. This is sort of an on-the-ground take of the totality of BMF from start to finish … we go all the way to where we are today [with] Meech calling us from prison.

Was there a particular moment when you knew that this story was needed in hip-hop culture?

I don’t know if there was a particular moment, but it’s thinking about where these two guys came from. I remember a certain point in the early 2000s when they were responsible for 60 percent of the cocaine in America .. and then measuring that with my entire life about Meech, rap, and hip-hop.