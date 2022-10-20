DJ Akademiks threatens to snitch on Lil Baby after being dissed on new album

Lil Baby and DJ Akademiks don’t have the best relationship, and that’s obvious after the two recently threw shade at each other.

On Oct. 14, Baby released his new album It’s Only Me, and had a few words to say about Akademiks on two of his tracks titled “Top Priority” and “From Now On.”

“Akademik’s n—– think they can’t get touched, I don’t be on computers much. Ced turned me onto YouTube, I keep trying to tell ’em, I’m different from what they used to,” Baby said in “Top Priority.”

In the song “From Now On,” Baby says, “Akademiks know he ain’t rich as me. Brodie ready to eat for a 20-piece, I ain’t got nothing to say to you mini-mes.”

The diss dates back to when Fulton County District Attorney Fans Willis revealed that there could more RICO arrests on the horizon after Young Thug and Gunna were arrested. Around that time, Akademiks suggested that Baby and his music label 4PF could possibly be involved next.

DJ Akademiks would snitch on Lil Baby if he was ever hit with RICO chargeshttps://t.co/FoC4kxW3kg pic.twitter.com/n16g9cS4lM — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) October 18, 2022

On a recent Twitch stream, Akademiks responded to Baby’s diss and threatened to snitch on him if he was ever arrested on RICO charges.

“If one of y’all mention my name and y’all get locked up on a RICO charge, I’m in court saying, That n—- said, ‘Akademiks could get touched.’ I’m in fear for my life. Judge, you know what to do. Bond denied.”

Akademiks then mentioned Willis, saying that the rapper is “scared” of her.

“Don’t make me Charleston White you n—–,” Akademiks said. “Fani this is enough to get a warrant. Grab them computers and them iPhones he got.”