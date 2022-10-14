New music Friday: Lil Baby does not disappoint; Doechii and Mavi stand out

Lil Baby has delivered once again. The hottest rapper out of Atlanta right now, Baby had plenty of expectations going into his latest project It’s Only Me, specifically with the RICO case against Young Thug, Gunna and YSL. Two of Atlanta’s artists have been locked away as the Fulton County DA promised more arrests were on the way.

With the absence of two of his most frequent collaborators, Baby turned to new artist Nardo Wick for the project’s first feature, “Pop Out.” Nardo Wick also released a single of his own with “G Nikes” featuring Polo G. Baby’s project also features Future, EST Gee and Pooh Shiesty, another incarcerated rapper.

Baby, the star artist on the star-studded Quality Control label, promoted the project with a rare podcast appearance on the “It’s Up There Podcast” and a melodic freestyle on Funk Flex.

Doechii released “Stressed,” a single she performed on the online show “Colors” earlier this week. The song is a jazzy take on the frustration the artist feels nowadays, despite having a successful music career. Her self-diagnosis comes from 13 years of not dealing with her problems from earlier in her life.

Laughing so Hard, it Hurts may very well be the project that takes Mavi’s career to the next level. The Charlotte MC’s new album is 16 tracks of refreshing sounds for hip-hop fans of all ages. Do not be surprised if it’s frequently mentioned near the end of the year when discussing the best projects of 2022.

DC The Don released his new single with midwxst.

Russ appears to be on his traditional weekly release schedule again, with “BET,” a single where he mentions he took a recent break for the sake of his mental health. $NOT released the easygoing single “Simple” that had a West Coast bounce to it.

Stormzy released the reflective “Hide & Seek,” where he discusses the difficulties of holding a relationship together through hard times.