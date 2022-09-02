New music Friday: Lil Baby drops single in wake of new documentary

Lil Baby is still going. Days after his “Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby” Amazon Prime documentary, directed by Karam Gill, premiered, the Atlanta MC dropped his new single, “Detox.”

The popular rapper Yeat released “Talk,” while EST Gee, NLE Choppa and Tyga also released singles. Freddie Gibbs, known mostly for his traditional lyrical collaborations with hip-hop purist producer The Alchemist, released “Too Much” featuring Moneybagg Yo, a track more synonymous with the current trap sound heavy with 808s, quick flows, a dash of Auto-Tune, and a repetitive hook with lyrics about money.

DJ Drama reunited with Jeezy for the single “I Ain’t Gone Hold Ya,” an upbeat track with a jazzy sample. The music video shows Drama and Jeezy with a simple white studio backdrop and cuts to a shoot outside of Magic City. Jeezy raps non-stop for two minutes and does not disappoint a single second in the bar-filled track.

Pi’erre Bourne, the popular producer and artist, released his new album, Good Movie. The 23-track project only has two listed features of Young Nudy and Don Toliver. It consists of the feel-good bouncy tracks Bourne is known for producing. This is another project filled with interludes for smoother transitions, for Bourne to establish himself as an artist.

On Instagram, A$AP Rocky released the music video for “OUR DESTINY.” The track has Carti’s signature voice on the hook, while Rocky arrives on the song with his trademark confident lyrics over a soulful sample. The music video shows both rappers on stage performing the track in a sprinter van among other apparent fashion influencers. The song is not on any streaming platforms, as of the morning of Sept. 2.

MK xyz released the single “Baddie.” The smooth track uses the trending Afrobeat-Carribean feeling with a catchy chorus. From early listens, the single definitely has breakout potential for the young Florida singer.