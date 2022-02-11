Yo Gotti’s label to release new music for Moneybagg Yo and others; signs Mozzy

Yo Gotti took his business to Los Angeles during Super Bowl LVI week and hosted a press conference on Feb. 10.

At his CMG label press conference, Gotti announced his artist Moneybagg Yo has a project coming out as “soon as he feels like it.”

“I’m telling you, that s— crazy,” Gotti told Billboard‘s Carl Lamarre at the press conference.

The Memphis, Tennessee, rapper also announced labelmates 42 Dugg and EST Gee are expected to drop a collab project on Feb. 18. The biggest news of the day, however, was the label’s newest star — Sacramento, California, rapper Mozzy.

“We always want to plant that CMG stamp in the West,” Yo Gotti said. “When you talk about one of my favorites from out here, we’re talking about Mozzy … I been hip. Me and Mozzy been talking about four, five years just on some game talk.”

Mozzy had his support group in the audience who gave him a rousing ovation once Gotti made the announcement and he came to the stage.

“I’m just trying to get straight to it,” Mozzy said. “I’m just trying to get to some cocaine money. That’s it.”

The California rapper’s response garnered plenty of laughs across the room for the music label formerly known as Cocaine Muzik Group. CMG now stands for Collective Music Group. Mozzy, who released the single “Real Ones” featuring Roddy Ricch later that night, said his next project is coming out within the next 45 to 90 days.

CMG had one of the more impressive hip-hop runs in 2021. Moneybagg Yo continued his ascension into the high ranks of the genre; 42 Dugg began popping up on my features after the 2020 breakout “We Paid” featuring Lil Baby; and Louisville, Kentucky-native EST Gee has received more attention thanks in part to the rise of hometown artist Jack Harlow. Blocboy JB was also on stage at the press conference, and he said he’s recently gone back to writing, the method that got him hits like “Rover 2.0.”