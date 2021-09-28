Yo Gotti scores a major goal and deal with DC United soccer club (video)

Yo Gotti just blew the whistle and announced that he’s officially an owner of the D.C. United soccer club. Reports have been circulating for the past few weeks that the Memphis rapper was part of a group of major investors looking to expand into the sports world and purchase a percentage of the D.C. United soccer club and the “Rake It Up” rapper confirmed the news on Monday, Sept. 28.

Yo Gotti’s other business partners in the investment include Eyob “Joe” Mamo, a petroleum executive in the D.C. area, Houston Texans running back Mark Ingram II and billionaires Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan. Granite Associates Inc. CEO Adam Gerry and Swansea City A.F.C. co-owner Jake Silverstein round out the investment group, which now owns about a 6 percent stake in the MLS organization.

“I was introduced to the game by my son and watched how quickly it has grown in our country, so I’m honored to join the D.C. United ownership group. I’ve long admired Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan’s ambition and entrepreneurship and look forward to collaborating with them – and the entire ownership group – to further elevate D.C. United’s commitment to connecting soccer, entertainment, community, and culture. Together, we’re going to enhance fan experience and bring new and exciting events to Audi Field,” the CMG record label boss told The Washington Post.

DC United is following the latest trend of selling minority stakes to celebrities. Yo Gotti will help usher in a new demographic and audience to the world of soccer. He also hit up Instagram to share his latest accomplishment.

“My journey is to inspire, motivate, teach & show that even tho we come from nothing, we can create and build avenues to get and become whatever we WANT!!! Who woulda told me when I was 16 risking my life for a few thousand hustling in my neighborhood that I would be a Executive and that I would Build a platform to help other artist become self made Millionaires #CMG NO ONE would have thought 1 Day I would Become A OWNER of A Professional Soccer Team!!! Thank you to @dcunited @mls The Whole Organization… #CMG #SUPA ⚽️,” he posted on IG.

