Ahead of CMG Tour, 42 Dugg a free man

Michigan’s own 42 Dugg is officially back home. The Detroit rapper signed to Yo Gotti‘s CMG music label after initially getting arrested in April.

Dugg received a prison sentence of six months after violating the terms of his bond from a 2019 illegal weapons possession charge. The artist, whose real name is Dion Hayes, was arrested in May 2022 for failing to turn himself in to a West Virginia federal prison camp. He faced up to five years for failing to report.

On his release day of Oct. 18, Gotti uploaded a video clip of him hugging members of his team.

“Gotti, what up?” Dugg said in the video.

42 Dugg has officially been released from jail and was greeted by Yo Gotti and the team 🎉🙏 pic.twitter.com/Hhu515fdPj — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 18, 2023

Dugg spent his first day out with a visit to Ice Box, where he was greeted by Lil Baby.

“I missed the hell out of you, boy,” Lil Baby said. “Yup. It’s time to go have fun in life. We starting today. We ain’t waiting, we starting today.”

Lil Baby welcomes home 42 Dugg at IceBox on his first day out 🔥💎 pic.twitter.com/2GjYOtHqux — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 18, 2023

Baby and Dugg then hit the studio.

Lil Baby & 42 Dugg need to drop this 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UgqECp6vVz — Lil Baby Szn (@LilBabySZN) October 18, 2023

A video of Dugg also surfaced of him listening to the latest recordings in the car.

42 Dugg wasting no time after getting out of prison 🫡 pic.twitter.com/mHRtRgAnVg — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) October 18, 2023

The move was one that fans appreciated.

I hope 42 Dugg in the studio right neow. No time for chillin, the streets need you — most hated. (@Scrilla___) October 18, 2023

The combination of Dugg and Baby is one that has produced many popular singles like “U-Digg,” “Grace” and “We Paid,” which Tyler, The Creator once called “the core of rap music.”