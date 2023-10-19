proclivity

Ahead of CMG Tour, 42 Dugg a free man

Rap star heads straight to the studio with frequent collaborator Lil Baby.
42 Dugg (Photo credit: Rashad Milligan for rolling out)

Michigan’s own 42 Dugg is officially back home. The Detroit rapper signed to Yo Gotti‘s CMG music label after initially getting arrested in April.

Dugg received a prison sentence of six months after violating the terms of his bond from a 2019 illegal weapons possession charge. The artist, whose real name is Dion Hayes, was arrested in May 2022 for failing to turn himself in to a West Virginia federal prison camp. He faced up to five years for failing to report.


On his release day of Oct. 18, Gotti uploaded a video clip of him hugging members of his team.

“Gotti, what up?” Dugg said in the video.


Dugg spent his first day out with a visit to Ice Box, where he was greeted by Lil Baby.

“I missed the hell out of you, boy,” Lil Baby said. “Yup. It’s time to go have fun in life. We starting today. We ain’t waiting, we starting today.”

Baby and Dugg then hit the studio.

A video of Dugg also surfaced of him listening to the latest recordings in the car.

The move was one that fans appreciated.

The combination of Dugg and Baby is one that has produced many popular singles like “U-Digg,” “Grace” and “We Paid,” which Tyler, The Creator once called “the core of rap music.”

YouTube video
YouTube video
YouTube video
