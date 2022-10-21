New music Friday: NBA Youngboy, Housefires, Jeezy, Roddy Ricch and EST Gee

On a week when Taylor Swift released her 10th studio album, Midnights, the rest of the music industry remained relatively quiet with new music on Oct. 21.

Housefires, a Christian worship group based out of Grace Midtown Church in Atlanta, released the single “Only Jesus.” The lyrics “I have decided, only Jesus” ring throughout the intimate tune created to set the mood of believers’ intimate moments of reflection.

Roddy Ricch released the new single “Ashton Martin Truck,” a bouncy track with lyrics of boasting and flaunting to give any listener the confidence he carries while recording in the booth.

On his 23rd birthday, the immensely popular NBA Youngboy released a Gangsta Grillz project hosted by DJ Drama. The project features hip-hop royalty Nicki Minaj and new-school favorite Yeat. Minaj’s feature made a play on the online meme that “Youngboy better,” a comment his fans make under almost every other artist’s posts.

Drama remained busy as he also hosted Jeezy‘s new Snofall album, which features Lil Durk, 42 Dugg and EST Gee.

Soulja Boy released the album, First To Do It. The project for Big Draco only has one listed featured, which is Desiigner.