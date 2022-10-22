Miss New York, Taryn Delanie Smith, discusses representing women and girls with natural hair at beauty pageants.

Beauty pageant winner talks about representing women with natural hair

More from Rolling Out

Miss New York Taryn Delanie Smith discusses representing women and girls with natural hair at beauty pageants
Beauty and Hair Videos
Beauty pageant winner talks about representing women with natural hair
Deontay Wilder speaks to the media after his knockout win (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out)
Sports Videos
Deontay Wilder gets emotional about injuries and mental health
Actor and author Omar Epps discusses his latest book (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out)
Book Videos
Actor Omar Epps discusses his new book
A51C2E69-98F5-4AC7-8D28-07375186D8B0
Entertainment Videos
Aldis Hodge and Sarah Shahi star in the new DC film 'Black Adam'
Chlöe Bailey gives an intimate performance at New Yorker Festival (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out)
Music Industry Videos
Chlöe Bailey gives an intimate performance at New Yorker Festival
Pulitzer Prize for Drama winner Suzan-Lori Parks discusses the Broadway revival of her play Topdog/Underdog. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out)
Entertainment Videos
Suzan-Lori Parks on the Broadway revival of her 'Topdog/Underdog' play
victorious, director
Sports Videos
'Jackie Robinson: Get to the Bag' provides hip-hop flavor to documentary
Screen Shot 2022-10-19 at 11.28
Music Industry Videos
Officially GP drops new project, 'A Night in Vegas'