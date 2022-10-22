CEO of Drip MB Hydration dispels misconceptions about vitamin infusion

Health and wellness are top priorities for many people, and some folks are ditching over-the-counter remedies for innovative ways to stay on top of their health. Intravenous vitamin treatment has risen in popularity and can be especially helpful in alleviating the side effects of hangovers.



Micah Barbee, the CEO of Drip MB Hydration and Wellness, shared with rolling out that the IV drip is designed “to replenish electrolytes and minerals after overindulging.” Barbee has been a registered nurse for six years, working with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit and the senior population in medical-surgical units.

How does IV hydration work?

This unique treatment directly administers vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants into the bloodstream. This route of administration allows the body to absorb nearly 100 percent of the nutrients. In contrast, oral intake — food or supplements — absorbs as little as 10-50 percent, depending on the health of an individual’s digestive tract.

What are some misconceptions that you’ve heard about IV hydration that are untrue?

Many people are under the impression that the IV needles stay in your arm during the process and a plastic straw stays in place. The bag of fluids and vitamins takes about 30-45 mins to infuse. Most people feel rejuvenated, or their symptoms are relieved immediately after infusion. The services range in price, starting at $100 to $300 and taking a short time to complete. You should follow up to ensure your body stays charged and hydrated.

How has the rising demand for this service affected your business?

We are continuously growing our brand each month, from adding new team members to new services. The transition from being a bedside nurse to a nurse entrepreneur is not for the weak! When you are passionate about what you do and feel like you are so close to achieving a specific goal, you don’t want to stop until you’ve accomplished the tiniest task to get there. When I get in those modes, I don’t eat, I don’t drink, I don’t sleep, and I miss out on self-care. I must constantly remind myself I have to make time for breaks since it is so busy, just like you would working a nine to five because when I don’t, I miss out on myself, my family, and all that ultimately affects [my] business.