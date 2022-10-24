Best fashion looks from 21 Savage’s Freaknik 22

21 Savage recently celebrated a birthday and invited the entire city of Atlanta out to celebrate with him at Underground Atlanta. The theme once again was set to emulate Freaknik between the years of 1993 to 1996, which meant ladies were encouraged to rock their gold bamboo earrings, biker shorts, bouffants, and more. Of course, all attendees put their spin on the iconic era of fashion, but each showed up in their best Freaknik attire.

The sequel event put on by MBP Events, brought out over 5,000 people and encouraged people to have fun again. 21 Savage himself made it clear that he wanted minimum media and cameras in the building. He also encouraged the crowd that gathered on stage to go back to their sections. He referred to them as looking “fake cool.” He only wanted Slaughter Gang and his true friends on stage with him.

Fans and supporters of 21 Savage were also able to enjoy performances from some rap legends such as Pastor Troy, Kilo Ali, and Trick Daddy. Even Drake made an appearance towards the end of the evening.

All in all, the event was set to represent the cultural phenomenon of the past in Atlanta. Here are just a few fun looks from the evening.

1. Bouffant and Two-Piece Set

2. Bandana Top and Baggy Pants

3. Mesh Top and Color Block Pants

4. Sparkle Jean Crop Top and Pink Leggings

5. Pink Fur Jacket and Fringe Shorts

6. Gold Jewelry and Bralette Top