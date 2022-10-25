Erykah Badu turns reflective at 51

Erykah Badu recently shared with her Instagram audience that she is going through menopause but in a blissful, positive way.

Her caption read: “Peace, Peace, I’m 51. Let’s talk about the flowering of menopause. Blessed with the time when a queen truly takes her [throne]. Oh, it can be a lonely place if we aren’t careful. Get your nutrients (mind, body & soul). Share your feelings and thoughts with people who love you. I miss the thought of having lil babies in my belly and periods and womb stuff like that. But I am now able to share my wisdom and joyfully grow into the glitter-dripping phoenix created thru the fire.

“🔥 in other words … b—- it’s hot. Don’t talk to me. lol”

The soulful singer has blessed fans with her unique gift of storytelling through her music. Seeing an artist of her caliber shed light on such an important topic will bring more awareness to women who will experience menopause in the future. The Washington Post shared a study on Black women’s health during menopause and how experts want to change the issues of symptoms being overlooked.

Black women have a higher risk of experiencing hot flashes but are less likely to be offered effective hormonal therapy. We have a lower quality of care and experience more symptoms while the complaints are dismissed and not heard. Some doctors may have trouble recognizing that the symptoms are menopausal, but there are preventive measures one can take to help lessen the stress of this phase in life.

Estrogen therapy is one of the treatments that can relieve hot flashes and other menopausal symptoms. There isn’t a treatment that will alleviate all of the menopausal symptoms, but with the help of the proper medication, dietary supplements, vitamins, and over-the-counter remedies, this transition can be easier to get through.