Kodak Black and Monica dating?

Many people are suspecting that Monica is testing the dating scene, but it’s with someone who may catch you by surprise.

Monica recently celebrated her 42nd birthday, and Kodak Black helped her welcome another year. The singer posted a picture of herself on Instagram stepping into a Maybach with the caption, “On a date kinda nervous.”

Kodak Black & Monica Locked In? 👀 pic.twitter.com/jdJKylFq3x — First Class 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) October 25, 2022

As people questioned who the man could be, Monica later shared a selfie of her and Black together while she was holding a blue purse. Monica captioned the post “THANK YOUUUUU,” as Black held a stack of cash in his hands in the selfie.

The reason there is speculation that the two are dating is that earlier in October, Black shared a video of them riding together in the car as they listened to R&B music.

Kodak Black got Monica on Goonica timing right now😂🎯 pic.twitter.com/7RtEHs6VhQ — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) October 17, 2022

A few days later, Black showed up at Monica’s concert with a bouquet of flowers.

Kodak Black & Loe Shimmy surprised Monica with a bouquet of flowers at her concert💐 pic.twitter.com/JIRrk7PPws — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) October 18, 2022

It’s not certain that the two have something going on, but from outward appearances, it’s a possibility.