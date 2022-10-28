Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks discusses his seemingly seamless fit with his new teammates.

Jalen Brunson discusses his early success with the New York Knicks

More from Rolling Out

Jaylen Brunson of the New York Knicks speaks to the media (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out)
Sports Videos
Jalen Brunson discusses his early success with the New York Knicks
FA71CCF1-C785-4EC0-9731-8986C759D821
Entertainment Videos
Watch party and full day of fun with the gentleman of 'Reasonable Doubt'
ShayBaby
Book Videos
Shay Baby set to host Romance Readers and Writers Experience in Virginia
Urbanworld Film Festival Founder and Chairman Stacy Spikes at opening night in New York City. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out)
Entertainment Videos
Urbanworld founder shares highlights of film festival's history
312375537_1317215929049350_566678004715452659_n
Cover Videos
Ari Fletcher shares secrets to social media domination and the next big thing
Actor Jonathan Majors, Urbanworld Film Festival founder Stacy Spikes, and Director JD Dillard. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out)
Entertainment Videos
Jonathan Majors dishes on 'Devotion' at Urbanworld Film Festival
Actor and creative Jean Elie on the red carpet at Urbanworld Film Festival. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out)
Entertainment Videos
'Insecure' actor Jean Elie shares how Urbanworld Film Festival launched career
Fivio Foreign at the 'I Will Graduate' event in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out)
Music Industry Videos
Hip-hop artist Fivio Foreign continues to support New York City