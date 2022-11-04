Real estate pro Tamala Ballard wants to help other Black women succeed

Tamala Ballard isn’t your typical real estate professional. She has been a leader in project management for more than a decade, bringing ideas to life through notable projects such as the Buckhead Village and Ponce City Market properties in Atlanta. Ballard is currently the property manager of Willis Tower – EQ in Chicago overseeing 4 million square feet of office, retail, and entertainment spaces. She has a plethora of accolades in the commercial real estate industry and is the inaugural emerging leader of the Building Owners and Managers Association.

Being in charge of making sure all goals are met is no easy task. Ballard uses discernment and unwavering faith to read rooms and acclimate herself to any environment. She loves her work and is passionate about the need for women of color in these spaces.



Why is it important for women of color to work in leadership roles and decision-making capacities?

Decisions should generate from many perspectives and that’s impossible if everyone is not in the room.

Why is it important for more experienced Black women to reach back and help younger women of color?

It is important to remember that there can be more than one of us in the same space. To be generous with knowledge and experiences, ultimately will inspire future leaders, give them hope and confidence. If one of us succeeds, we all succeed.

What is your greatest or proudest achievement as a successful woman in business?

Being a mother. Balancing a demanding career and raising my daughter to be her best by exposing her to experiences and opportunities to expand her worldviews.